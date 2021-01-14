Kovack Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,856 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 0.7% of Kovack Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,433 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,975 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,588 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,107,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5.3% during the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 477 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. 61.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In other NVIDIA news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total value of $192,425.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,425.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 35,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.04, for a total value of $19,403,073.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,725,974.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,164 shares of company stock worth $21,990,509 in the last quarter. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 target price (up previously from $525.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Truist upped their price target on NVIDIA from $623.00 to $643.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $545.84.

NVDA stock traded down $6.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $534.33. 142,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,118,228. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $180.68 and a 12-month high of $589.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $529.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $498.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.59, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.