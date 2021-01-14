Kovack Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $2,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter worth $1,467,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MELI traded up $68.05 on Thursday, hitting $1,866.24. 28,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,431. The stock has a market cap of $93.07 billion, a PE ratio of -11,237.99 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,636.80 and a 200-day moving average of $1,272.88. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $422.22 and a fifty-two week high of $1,845.25.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. MercadoLibre had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.96) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

MELI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,808.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,484.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, New Street Research initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,450.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,335.35.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

