Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $2 Million Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $1,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. lifted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 525.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 625 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. 59.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BX traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,728,378. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $65.75. The stock has a market cap of $43.07 billion, a PE ratio of 59.79 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.20 and its 200 day moving average is $56.37.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.96.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc purchased 997,940 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $24,948,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 42,425 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.93 per share, with a total value of $1,481,905.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,042,365 shares of company stock valued at $26,480,405 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

