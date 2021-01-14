Kovack Advisors Inc. Purchases 576,250 Shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) by 2,065.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 604,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 576,250 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Accuray were worth $2,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Accuray during the 1st quarter valued at about $298,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Accuray by 18.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 197,231 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 31,300 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Accuray by 31.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 207,061 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 50,101 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Accuray by 80.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 74,211 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 32,998 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Accuray by 30.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 12,412 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Accuray alerts:

In other Accuray news, Director Joseph E. Whitters purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.46 per share, with a total value of $173,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 243,078 shares in the company, valued at $841,049.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joshua Levine sold 15,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total value of $63,793.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,045,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,254,012.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,626 shares of company stock worth $170,153. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ARAY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.88. The stock had a trading volume of 4,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,101. The company has a market capitalization of $445.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79 and a beta of 2.06. Accuray Incorporated has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $5.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.44 and a 200-day moving average of $3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Accuray in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accuray presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

Accuray Company Profile

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Japan, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

Featured Article: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Accuray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accuray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.