Kovack Advisors Inc. Purchases 952 Shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 952 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $2,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,515,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,593,000 after acquiring an additional 857,127 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,587,000 after purchasing an additional 254,731 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 928,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,537,000 after purchasing an additional 50,022 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 657,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,926,000 after buying an additional 39,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 398,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,161,000 after buying an additional 26,058 shares during the period.

Get iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF alerts:

BATS NEAR traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $50.21. 514,480 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.11. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $50.30.

Featured Article: Front-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.