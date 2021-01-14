Kovack Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.2% of Kovack Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $61,000.

IVV traded up $0.61 on Thursday, hitting $381.77. The company had a trading volume of 87,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,477,166. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $371.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $345.79. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $220.28 and a 12-month high of $382.86.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

