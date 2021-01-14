Krios (GIG) Reaches Market Cap of $1.80 Million

Krios (CURRENCY:GIG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. One Krios coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Krios has a market capitalization of $1.80 million and $8.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Krios has traded 54.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002397 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00012437 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Linfinity (LFC) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Krios Coin Profile

Krios (CRYPTO:GIG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,994,072 coins. Krios’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Krios’ official website is www.krios.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “GigCoin was created by Julie Diaz-Asper and Ana Roca Castro – two mom entrepreneurs with a lot of experience hiring folks for gigs with big brands: community managers, survey participants, blog post contributors, designers, and SEO experts. “

Buying and Selling Krios

Krios can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Krios should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Krios using one of the exchanges listed above.

