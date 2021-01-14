L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Short Interest Update

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,800 shares, an increase of 158.2% from the December 15th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 378,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIQUY. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 32,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 14,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harding Loevner LP bought a new position in shares of L’Air Liquide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,083,000. 0.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AIQUY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L’Air Liquide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays began coverage on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. HSBC cut L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. L’Air Liquide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of AIQUY opened at $32.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.67. L’Air Liquide has a twelve month low of $20.90 and a twelve month high of $34.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.94 and a 200-day moving average of $32.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

L’Air Liquide Company Profile

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and industrial gases, welding equipment, application and safety equipment, and related services to materials, energy, automotive, manufacturing, food, pharmaceuticals, technology, research, and professionals and retail markets.

