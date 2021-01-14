Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.34 Per Share

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 5th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. This is a boost from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Lakeland Financial has raised its dividend payment by 90.5% over the last three years.

LKFN traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,179. Lakeland Financial has a twelve month low of $30.49 and a twelve month high of $60.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.17. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 33.90%. The company had revenue of $53.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael L. Kubacki sold 21,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $1,126,009.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LKFN. TheStreet raised Lakeland Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lakeland Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

