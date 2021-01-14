Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. cut its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 415,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $134,253,000 after purchasing an additional 8,693 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at about $248,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lam Research by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 677,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $219,124,000 after acquiring an additional 13,225 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Lam Research by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.66, for a total value of $7,512,098.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie F. Varon sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.45, for a total transaction of $91,451.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,758 shares of company stock valued at $26,985,698. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

LRCX traded up $31.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $557.79. 2,002,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,542,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.31. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $181.38 and a 12-month high of $570.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $485.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $388.56. The company has a market cap of $80.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.50. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 8th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.60%.

Several research firms have issued reports on LRCX. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $465.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $472.00 to $519.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $410.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $352.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.96.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits in the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and the southeast Asia. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

