Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Sold by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group lessened its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 32.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,118 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 64.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LW opened at $76.69 on Thursday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $96.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.98. The stock has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.75.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.13 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 130.91%. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.80%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lamb Weston presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

