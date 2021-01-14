LanaCoin (LANA) Reaches One Day Volume of $809.00

LanaCoin (CURRENCY:LANA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. LanaCoin has a market capitalization of $308,738.20 and approximately $809.00 worth of LanaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LanaCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, LanaCoin has traded 16.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LanaCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,049.58 or 1.00605069 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00016265 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.59 or 0.00342116 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $219.80 or 0.00558717 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $58.07 or 0.00147617 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002135 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00027685 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002515 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000697 BTC.

LanaCoin Coin Profile

LanaCoin (CRYPTO:LANA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256D hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2016. LanaCoin’s total supply is 1,953,127,500 coins. LanaCoin’s official Twitter account is @LanaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LanaCoin is lanacoin.com.

LanaCoin Coin Trading

LanaCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LanaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LanaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LanaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LanaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LanaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.