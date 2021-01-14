Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $138.47 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) will report sales of $138.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Landec’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $142.30 million and the lowest is $134.10 million. Landec posted sales of $152.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Landec will report full year sales of $544.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $542.80 million to $545.64 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $568.05 million, with estimates ranging from $566.50 million to $569.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Landec.

Get Landec alerts:

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Landec had a negative return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 8.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Landec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.60.

Shares of LNDC traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.02. The company had a trading volume of 141,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,397. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Landec has a 52-week low of $7.48 and a 52-week high of $11.89.

In other Landec news, Director Nelson Obus purchased 6,400 shares of Landec stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.81 per share, for a total transaction of $69,184.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,115 shares in the company, valued at $390,403.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Landec by 462.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Landec during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Landec by 894.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 12,343 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Landec during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its position in Landec by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 25,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 11,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

About Landec

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

Recommended Story: Gap Up Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Landec (LNDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Landec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.