Larson Financial Group LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 6.3% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $2,734,000. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 22,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,677,000 after buying an additional 8,532 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 745.6% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after buying an additional 11,363 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $11,290,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 85.2% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $349.48. The stock had a trading volume of 98,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,652,562. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $200.55 and a 12-month high of $350.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $340.25 and its 200-day moving average is $316.63.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.