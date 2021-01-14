Larson Financial Group LLC Has $253,000 Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,966,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,540 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2,130.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 719,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,370,000 after acquiring an additional 687,593 shares in the last quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 831,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,621,000 after acquiring an additional 303,618 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 955,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,946,000 after acquiring an additional 245,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 452,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,396,000 after acquiring an additional 192,938 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHZ traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $55.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,609. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.10 and a fifty-two week high of $56.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.13.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.