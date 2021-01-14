Larson Financial Group LLC Lowers Stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Larson Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTSM. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,394,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,848,000 after purchasing an additional 743,264 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,600,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,072,000 after purchasing an additional 478,531 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,016,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,026,000 after purchasing an additional 332,209 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 20.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,645,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,751,000 after purchasing an additional 284,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 13.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 655,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,328,000 after buying an additional 76,639 shares during the period.

Shares of FTSM traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.03. The company had a trading volume of 650,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,778. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.05. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52-week low of $56.43 and a 52-week high of $60.24.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th.

