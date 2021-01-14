Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 14,024 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Larson Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,024 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $3,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 17,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 36,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

EFV traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.03. 1,756,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.05. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.