Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 336 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Larson Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,148 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Aua Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 47.4% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 38.3% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMM traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $166.93. 54,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,377,029. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $114.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.90.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.17. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that 3M will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

In related news, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total value of $2,601,901.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,266,081.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total transaction of $1,016,294.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,832,100.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,052 shares of company stock worth $4,688,423 in the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

