Larson Financial Group LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Larson Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 733 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,186,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,953,000 after purchasing an additional 64,410 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,102,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,070,000 after buying an additional 12,316 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 747,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,690,000 after acquiring an additional 45,664 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 579,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,970,000 after purchasing an additional 8,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 145,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,765,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VSS traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $125.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,450. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.40. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $66.95 and a twelve month high of $125.90.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

