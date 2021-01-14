Lavaca Capital LLC Buys 1,225 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Lavaca Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,963 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. The Home Depot makes up 0.3% of Lavaca Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. M. Kraus & Co increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 1,617 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,891 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,285 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 29,633 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. 63.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

HD opened at $274.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $292.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $268.91 and its 200 day moving average is $271.86. The stock has a market cap of $295.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.04.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $33.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

HD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.25.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total transaction of $32,283.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.