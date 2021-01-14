Lavaca Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Lavaca Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,295 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Facebook by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,949 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Facebook by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,437 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,583,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in Facebook by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 714 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. raised its stake in Facebook by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 1,897 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Facebook by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,778 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,966,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. 59.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.87, for a total value of $17,172,907.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $118,854.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,197,194 shares of company stock valued at $327,128,221. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $251.64 on Thursday. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $304.67. The company has a market capitalization of $716.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $273.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.97.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FB shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.24.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

