LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) CEO Jason Lippert Sells 4,125 Shares

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) CEO Jason Lippert sold 4,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $598,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 253,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,694,860. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jason Lippert also recently made the following trade(s):

Get LCI Industries alerts:

On Thursday, January 14th, Jason Lippert sold 5,875 shares of LCI Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.02, for a total value of $851,992.50.

On Friday, December 18th, Jason Lippert sold 10,000 shares of LCI Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00.

On Monday, November 23rd, Jason Lippert sold 5,000 shares of LCI Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $650,000.00.

Shares of LCII stock traded up $5.26 on Thursday, reaching $146.87. 114,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,323. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.53. LCI Industries has a 1-year low of $55.29 and a 1-year high of $147.84.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $827.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.96 million. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.37%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LCI Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in LCI Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in LCI Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LCI Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in LCI Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LCII shares. Northcoast Research upgraded LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded LCI Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.71.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.