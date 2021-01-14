LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) Rating Increased to Outperform at Boenning Scattergood

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) was upgraded by Boenning Scattergood from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a $17.50 price target on the bank’s stock. Boenning Scattergood’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.34% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised LCNB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ LCNB opened at $15.44 on Tuesday. LCNB has a 1 year low of $10.03 and a 1 year high of $18.50. The firm has a market cap of $198.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.48.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. LCNB had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 22.10%. The business had revenue of $17.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that LCNB will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LCNB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in LCNB by 549.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of LCNB by 24.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of LCNB by 44.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of LCNB in the third quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LCNB by 62.9% in the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 22,057 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 8,519 shares during the period. 37.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services in Ohio. The company's deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, Christmas and vacation club, money market deposit, lifetime checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

