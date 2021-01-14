LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,545 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,961 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 836.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,052 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 327.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,031 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular in the second quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Peak Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular in the third quarter worth $240,000. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John A. Roush sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total transaction of $728,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 134,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $4,915,819.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,779,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,741,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 273,015 shares of company stock valued at $10,153,890. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research increased their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LeMaitre Vascular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Roth Capital increased their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. LeMaitre Vascular has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $41.60 on Thursday. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.76 and a 1 year high of $43.51. The stock has a market cap of $846.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.73, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.89 and a 200-day moving average of $33.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.30.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.18. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $36.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

