Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lemonade Inc. offers homeowners and renters insurance principally in the United States and contents and liability insurance primarily in Germany and the Netherlands, through its full-stack insurance carriers. Lemonade Inc. is based in New York. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on LMND. ValuEngine raised Lemonade from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lemonade from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an underperform rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $71.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.80.

Shares of Lemonade stock opened at $176.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.67. Lemonade has a 1-year low of $44.11 and a 1-year high of $188.30.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $17.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 million. Lemonade’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lemonade will post -4.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.49, for a total value of $592,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,083,199.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jorge Espinel sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.57, for a total transaction of $1,151,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,062,315 shares of company stock worth $97,580,523.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade during the 3rd quarter worth about $249,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Lemonade in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,072,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Lemonade in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,250,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Lemonade in the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lemonade in the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade Company Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers landlord insurance policies to condo and co-op owners who rent out their property to protect their real and personal properties.

