Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Short Interest Up 482.3% in December

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,100 shares, an increase of 482.3% from the December 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS:LNVGY opened at $22.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.21. Lenovo Group has a 12 month low of $8.92 and a 12 month high of $22.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.94.

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.90 billion. Lenovo Group had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 19.35%. On average, research analysts expect that Lenovo Group will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Lenovo Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Lenovo Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised shares of Lenovo Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lenovo Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Lenovo Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Lenovo Group Company Profile

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones. The company also provides laptops, desktops, phones, accessories, monitors, ultrabooks, data center solutions, systems, software, server and storage products, networking products, and replacement parts.

