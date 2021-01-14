LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. is an online consumer finance platform for educated young adults primarily in China. The Company provide technologies including big data, cloud computing and artificial intelligence. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. is based in China. “

Get LexinFintech alerts:

LX has been the subject of several other research reports. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.80 price target on shares of LexinFintech in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. TheStreet upgraded LexinFintech from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of LexinFintech in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. LexinFintech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

Shares of LX opened at $6.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. LexinFintech has a one year low of $6.04 and a one year high of $16.93.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $464.54 million during the quarter. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 5.25%. Analysts predict that LexinFintech will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of LexinFintech by 36.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,968,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,485,000 after purchasing an additional 527,911 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of LexinFintech by 136.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,085,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,621,000 after purchasing an additional 627,370 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of LexinFintech by 1,741.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 66,917 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in LexinFintech by 25.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in LexinFintech in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

LexinFintech Company Profile

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LexinFintech (LX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LexinFintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexinFintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.