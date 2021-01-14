Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $13.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Latin America is a telecommunication company. Its business products and services include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions. It operates primarily in Chile, Puerto Rico, the Caribbean and other parts of Latin America. Liberty Latin America, formerly known as Liberty LiLAC, is based in DENVER. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LILA. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Scotiabank cut shares of Liberty Latin America from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Liberty Latin America from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.67.

Shares of LILA opened at $11.54 on Wednesday. Liberty Latin America has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $19.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.39.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $887.50 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Latin America will post -2.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder John C. Malone sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total transaction of $2,684,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,366,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,096,794.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder John C. Malone sold 84,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total transaction of $1,026,091.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,366,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,188,513.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LILA. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Liberty Latin America by 2.2% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Liberty Latin America by 571.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Liberty Latin America by 12.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Liberty Latin America during the second quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Liberty Latin America during the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000. 17.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

