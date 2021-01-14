Linx S.A. (NYSE:LINX) Short Interest Update

Linx S.A. (NYSE:LINX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,300 shares, an increase of 65.9% from the December 15th total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Linx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Santander began coverage on Linx in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.60 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LINX. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linx in the second quarter valued at about $154,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Linx by 23.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 315,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 60,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Linx during the third quarter worth about $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LINX traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.11. 213,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Linx has a fifty-two week low of $2.83 and a fifty-two week high of $9.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 696.56 and a beta of 2.33.

Linx SA, through its subsidiaries, provides management software solutions for the retail market in Brazil and internationally. It offers enterprise resource planning (ERP), and point of sale or point of service (POS) management software; and connectivity, electronic funds transfer, e-commerce, customer relationship management, order management system, and payment methods solutions.

