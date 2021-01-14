Litecoin Cash (LCC) Trading Up 42.3% Over Last Week

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 14th. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 42.3% higher against the US dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for $0.0085 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $6.01 million and $8,819.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.47 or 0.00442776 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000015 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,035.89 or 0.98502519 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 42.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000166 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 706,897,325 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

Litecoin Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

