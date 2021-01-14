Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Hits New 12-Month High at $51.28

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $51.28 and last traded at $51.16, with a volume of 76 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.73.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LOB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Live Oak Bancshares in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub raised Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Truist lifted their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $28.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 55.57 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.72.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.56. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $98.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.88 million. Research analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

In related news, Director H K. Landis sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total value of $609,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 213,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,659,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James S. Mahan III purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,728,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOB. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 27,187 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 10.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 435.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 406.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,442 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 7.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,374,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,950,000 after purchasing an additional 90,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.99% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:LOB)

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

