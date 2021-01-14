Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Has $345,000 Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MELI. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,985,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 2.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 5.8% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,798.19 on Thursday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $422.22 and a 52 week high of $1,845.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $89.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -11,237.99 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,636.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,272.88.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. MercadoLibre had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.96) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MELI. UBS Group lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub raised MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,484.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,335.35.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

