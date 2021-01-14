Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Invests $400,000 in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FBCG. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $350,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $514,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 261.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 27,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 19,631 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of FBCG opened at $29.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.15.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.