Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Lowers Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 102,469 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,802 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 4.8% of Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in Apple by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 4,979 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 4,485 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Georgetown University lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Georgetown University now owns 35,083 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,798,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AAPL. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Cascend Securities upped their price objective on Apple from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Apple from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on Apple from $112.92 to $113.91 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.61.

Shares of AAPL opened at $130.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $138.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.77 and a 200-day moving average of $115.12.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 31,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $3,737,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,415,586 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

