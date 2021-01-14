Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Purchases New Position in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,524,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter.

SHE stock opened at $91.13 on Thursday. SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF has a 52 week low of $50.19 and a 52 week high of $91.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.27 and its 200 day moving average is $79.45.

