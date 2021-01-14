Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Shares Sold by Bellecapital International Ltd.

Bellecapital International Ltd. reduced its position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,472 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,664 shares during the quarter. Logitech International comprises approximately 1.9% of Bellecapital International Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $5,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Logitech International in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Logitech International by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 6,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Logitech International by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Logitech International by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Logitech International by 157.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 77,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,007,000 after purchasing an additional 47,533 shares in the last quarter. 33.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LOGI. DA Davidson raised their target price on Logitech International from $83.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Logitech International from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded Logitech International to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.33.

NASDAQ LOGI traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $103.81. 1,232,810 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 854,712. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.84 and a 200 day moving average of $80.20. Logitech International S.A. has a twelve month low of $31.37 and a twelve month high of $105.85. The company has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 0.88.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $1.33. Logitech International had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.06 million. Research analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $475,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,102,434.36. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 142,004 shares of company stock valued at $12,874,270. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse and trackball; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

