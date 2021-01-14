Loop Capital Lowers National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) to Hold

Loop Capital lowered shares of National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of National Vision from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of National Vision from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of National Vision from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of National Vision from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of National Vision from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. National Vision has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.40.

Shares of EYE stock opened at $50.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,273.07, a P/E/G ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.51. National Vision has a one year low of $11.70 and a one year high of $52.30.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $485.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.66 million. National Vision had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that National Vision will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other National Vision news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total value of $4,380,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 218,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,550,020.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision in the third quarter worth $76,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision in the third quarter worth $205,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision in the third quarter worth $206,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision in the third quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision in the third quarter worth $251,000.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

