Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) Shares Up 13.9%

Shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) shot up 13.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.14 and last traded at $26.44. 518,727 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 133% from the average session volume of 222,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.22.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.47.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 6.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 103,913 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 6,035 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 31.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 121,871 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 28,985 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Loral Space & Communications Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 3.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,432 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Loral Space & Communications Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Loral Space & Communications Inc, a satellite communications company, offers satellite-based communications services to the broadcast, telecom, corporate, and government customers worldwide. As of December 31, 2019, the company provided satellite services to its customers through a fleet of 16 in-orbit geostationary satellites; and owned the Canadian Ka-band payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite.

