Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Acquires 428 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,923 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in MSCI were worth $16,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the third quarter worth about $27,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 235.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total transaction of $945,600.00. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $395,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,279 shares in the company, valued at $11,170,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $2,401,025 over the last ninety days. 2.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities cut MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Barclays upped their target price on MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MSCI from $391.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on MSCI in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $416.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $398.44.

MSCI traded down $14.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $423.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,187. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $218.65 and a twelve month high of $455.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $430.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $381.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.53 and a beta of 0.90.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.37. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. The company had revenue of $425.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, broker-dealer structured products, and asset allocation.

