Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Buys 13,649 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 306,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,649 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $25,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,053,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,271,000 after buying an additional 538,791 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,139,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,597,000 after buying an additional 2,882,982 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,347,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,905,000 after buying an additional 653,675 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,957,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,015,000 after buying an additional 41,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,491,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,182,000 after buying an additional 308,003 shares during the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $82.68. 246,456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,221,937. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $209.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $92.06.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 50.10%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

Featured Article: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.