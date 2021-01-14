Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Decreases Holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA reduced its stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 461,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 104,404 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in WEX were worth $93,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in WEX by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of WEX by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WEX by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 789 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of WEX by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 9,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of WEX by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO David G. Cooper sold 3,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.00, for a total value of $759,177.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 6,562 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,962. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Roberto Simon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,862,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,777 shares of company stock worth $4,604,177. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WEX traded up $2.21 on Thursday, hitting $214.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,277. The business’s fifty day moving average is $197.04 and its 200 day moving average is $165.26. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 74.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. WEX Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $236.51.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $392.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.95 million. WEX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. Equities analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WEX shares. Wolfe Research raised WEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist upped their target price on WEX from $135.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on WEX from $163.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America cut WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, 140166 lowered their target price on WEX from $210.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.94.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

