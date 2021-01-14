Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $39.90 Million Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lowered its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 481,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,524 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $39,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 22.7% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at about $461,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,651,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,675,000 after acquiring an additional 5,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hayek Kallen Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.6% during the second quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 32,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 73.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Argus downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.31.

Shares of PM traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $81.34. 86,223 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,107,022. The company has a market capitalization of $126.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.58. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.49%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.