Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $8.14 Million Stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA decreased its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 111,863 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 571 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in State Street were worth $8,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STT. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its holdings in State Street by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in State Street by 131.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 537 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in State Street in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in State Street in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its holdings in State Street by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,102 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of State Street from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. State Street has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.31.

In other State Street news, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 62,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $4,112,161.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,312,787.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

STT traded up $0.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $79.48. 31,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,107,641. State Street Co. has a one year low of $42.10 and a one year high of $85.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.94.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. State Street’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

