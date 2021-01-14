Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 180 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lessened its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,548 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Tesla by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 2,196 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 21.7% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 140 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 611 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,351 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 48.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.99, for a total transaction of $3,405,224.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,763,296.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.60, for a total value of $4,246,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,668,790.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 186,643 shares of company stock valued at $92,195,056. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $853.23. 850,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,847,242. The business has a fifty day moving average of $671.72 and a 200 day moving average of $451.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $808.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,220.34, a PEG ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.10 and a 12-month high of $884.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 1.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

TSLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Tesla from $516.00 to $788.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $180.00 target price on Tesla and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on Tesla and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Tesla in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $325.36.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.