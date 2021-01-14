Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 271 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA decreased its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,370 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. The Trade Desk accounts for about 1.5% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $133,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in The Trade Desk by 72,489.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,233,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,763,000 after buying an additional 6,224,701 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Trade Desk by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,786,933,000 after acquiring an additional 445,756 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Trade Desk by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,345,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,216,748,000 after acquiring an additional 47,796 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in The Trade Desk by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 832,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $431,932,000 after acquiring an additional 20,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in The Trade Desk by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 267,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,836,000 after acquiring an additional 128,628 shares during the last quarter. 71.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.43, for a total value of $140,137.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,292,725.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 3,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.00, for a total transaction of $2,619,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 33,471 shares in the company, valued at $26,776,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,820 shares of company stock valued at $32,652,319. Corporate insiders own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TTD. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $760.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist upped their target price on The Trade Desk from $450.00 to $730.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on The Trade Desk from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on The Trade Desk from $440.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $597.37.

Shares of TTD stock traded down $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $785.13. 16,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,016,178. The company has a market cap of $36.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 316.71, a P/E/G ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 2.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $871.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $613.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.00 and a 1 year high of $972.80.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.82. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The business had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

