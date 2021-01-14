Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 61,191 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lowered its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,627,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 61,191 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway comprises approximately 2.0% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $178,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter worth $1,025,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNI traded down $0.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $113.02. The company had a trading volume of 11,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,202. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.42. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $65.13 and a fifty-two week high of $116.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 19.55%. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 41.00%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.40.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

