Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Boosts Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in IQVIA by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 65,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 44,531 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 270,349 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,357,000 after purchasing an additional 8,716 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 549,092 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $86,553,000 after purchasing an additional 50,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IQV opened at $189.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.55. The company has a market cap of $36.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 208.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.40. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.79 and a 52-week high of $192.34.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on IQVIA from $140.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on IQVIA from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub raised IQVIA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on IQVIA from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on IQVIA from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.33.

In other IQVIA news, Director John G. Danhakl purchased 63,451 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $176.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,227,654.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 9,590 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $1,658,686.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,057,186.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

