Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 281.0% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 155.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications stock opened at $265.42 on Thursday. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $205.20 and a 52 week high of $328.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $297.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.49 billion, a PE ratio of -1,658.77 and a beta of 0.31.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.99). The company had revenue of $522.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were issued a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.91%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SBAC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $293.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $366.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $361.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.75.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

