Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Grows Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 75.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $2,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,718,000 after purchasing an additional 147,779 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 192.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 78,703 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 47.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 15.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 84,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 11,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 90.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,139,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,581,000 after acquiring an additional 542,277 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDR opened at $38.60 on Thursday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $42.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 2.65.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BLDR. ValuEngine downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

