Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.81 Million Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,435,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,861,513,000 after purchasing an additional 163,995 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,789,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,056,959,000 after purchasing an additional 36,636 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,055,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $676,060,000 after purchasing an additional 610,243 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 268.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,442,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,942 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 894,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $197,385,000 after purchasing an additional 46,320 shares during the period. 76.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Shares of ROK opened at $262.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $251.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.38 and a 1-year high of $267.48.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.10. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 105.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ROK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $274.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $267.00 to $288.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.47.

In related news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 698 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.92, for a total transaction of $174,444.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,201.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 319 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.73, for a total transaction of $78,387.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,563 shares of company stock valued at $15,078,957. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

Read More: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.